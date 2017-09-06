Firsthand details on how the US had undermined the nuclear deal with North Korea

Your browser does not support the HTML5 canvas tag.
Εγχειρίδιο χειρισμού κρίσεων λόγω πολιτικών ΔΝΤ από τη CIA! / Already confirmed: Civil liberties under attack! / Greece's creditors gone completely insane! / How the global financial mafia sucked Greece's blood / ECB's economic hitmen / Η Μέρκελ επιβεβαιώνει τα σχέδια των γραφειοφασιστών! /Greece: the low-noise collapse of an entire country/ How the neoliberal establishment tricked the masses again, this time in France / Ενώ η Γερμανία προετοιμάζεται για τα χειρότερα, η Ελλάδα επιμένει στο ευρώ! / Ένας παγκόσμιος "proxy" πόλεμος κατά της ελευθερίας έχει ξεκινήσει! / In reality, McCarthyism never ended in America / Ο επικεφαλής του "σκιώδους συμβουλίου" της ΕΚΤ επιβεβαιώνει ότι η ευρωζώνη είναι μια χρηματοπιστωτική δικτατορία! /With a rising Jeremy Corbyn and a declining Angela Merkel, Brexit has been upgraded to play a much more critical role / Δημοψήφισμα για Grexit: η τελευταία ευκαιρία να σωθεί η Ελλάδα και η τιμή της Αριστεράς / Populism as the new cliche of the elites to stigmatize anyone not aligned with the establishment / Δεν γίνεται έτσι "σύντροφοι" ... / Panama Papers: When mainstream information wears the anti-establishment mask / The Secret Bank Bailout / The head of the ECB “shadow council” confirms that eurozone is a financial dictatorship! / A documentary by Paul Mason about the financial coup in Greece / The ruthless neo-colonialists of 21st century / First cracks to the establishment by the American people / Clinton emails - The race of the Western neo-colonialist vultures over the Libyan corpse / Επιχείρηση Panama Papers: Το κατεστημένο θέλει το μονοπώλιο και στις διαρροές; / Operation "looting of Greece" reaches final stage / Varoufakis describes how Merkel sacrificed Greece to save the Franco-German banks / France officialy enters the neo-Feudal era! / The US establishment just gave its greatest performance so far ... / A significant revelation by WikiLeaks that the media almost ignored / It's official: the US is funding Middle-East jihadists! / Οι αδίστακτοι νεο-αποικιοκράτες του 21ου αιώνα / How to handle political unrest caused by IMF policies! / Πώς το νεοφιλελεύθερο κατεστημένο ξεγέλασε τις μάζες, αυτή τη φορά στη Γαλλία / Οι Γάλλοι νεοαποικιοκράτες επιστρέφουν στην Ελλάδα υπό 'ιδανικές' συνθήκες / Μεγαλώνει ο πανικός της Γουόλ Στριτ μπροστά στην προοπτική των κρυπτονομισμάτων

06 September, 2017

Firsthand details on how the US had undermined the nuclear deal with North Korea


Paul Jay of The Real News informs us that there was an agreement about the North Korean nuclear program and that's towards the end of 1994 with the Clinton administration. And, at least the main points, went like this:

  • North Korea would allow the IAEA to conduct routine inspections of nuclear facilities and remain a party to the nuclear proliferation treaty.

  • US would lead the effort to build two light water nuclear reactors in North Korea to compensate for the loss of nuclear power. Target date to build those, 2003. 
     
  • Until they were built, the US would supply the North with 5,000 tons per year of heavy fuel and the US would suspend team-spirit military exercises with South Korea. 
     
  • The US would lift sanctions and remove North Korea from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, normalize the political relationship, which is still the subject to terms of the 1953 Korean War armistice. 
     
  • Both sides would provide formal assurances against the threat or use of nuclear weapons.

Former top US official, Larry Wilkerson, explained that the deal had failed because many from the US camp were undermining it.

As he said among other things:

What happened to the deal, is questionable even to the intelligence community.

Why would I say that North Koreans thought we weren't living up to it? [the deal] Because we weren't. We shipped the heavy fuel at times that were not exactly per the schedule. We shipped in quantities that might over a year or 18 months have finally added up to what we said we'd give them, but it never looked as if it was going to and it was never in one shipment.

More importantly, we 'dragged our heels' - as did the Europeans for a certain amount of time because they were in it too - on funding what was called 'The Korean Energy Development Organization', which was the consortium set up for the agreement between the US and the DPRK, but funded by others, like Japan, China and so forth. That money was not forthcoming, so, by 2003 we had not even poured all of the foundations for the two light water reactors.

If I'd been the North Koreans at that time, I probably would have been cheating too.

Steve Bosworth who was appointed the first head of the consortium, actually said about two weeks after the ink was dry on the agreement, 'it's two weeks, the ink is not even dry yet and it's a dead agreement.'

And he knew that the Republicans in the Congress and a few Democrats too, just as with the Iran nuclear agreement today, there's blame on both sides of the aisle, but the dominant blame is on my side, the Republican side, who didn't want this agreement to be successful, and so they stood right away to try to undermine it.

I think there is an element in the Congress and an element in the country, very wealthy element, that sees war to its benefit and needs these threats. And so, is not about to let these threats to go away.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)